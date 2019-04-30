The Twin Cities radio market is losing a good broadcaster and all-around nice guy.

John Focke, who has done studio work for Timberwolves radio broadcasts since 2007 and took over as the play-by-play voice of the Lynx in 2012, is leaving the market for a job as the radio play-by-play broadcaster for the NBA’s Hornets.

Focke, a native Minnesotan and an ultra-marathoner, also hosted Wolves Weekly on FSN — and his busy schedule across different forms of media proved attractive to the Hornets.

“John has proven to be a very versatile, experienced and talented broadcaster during his time with the NBA and WNBA,” Hornets President Fred Whitfield said in a news release. “His multi-faceted skill set is a perfect fit for our radio broadcasts and all across our digital platforms.”

Plans to replace Focke locally are not immediately known, though the Lynx duties are the most urgent. That season starts May 25, less than four weeks from now.