The Twins search for pitching help has them looking at a couple of veteran relievers.

Righthander Joe Blanton and lefthander Boone Logan both are on the Twins radar, according to sources with knowledge of the search.

Blanton, 36, was 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 75 games with the Dodgers last season. He has appeared in 376 games in his career, mostly as a reliever in recent seasons.

Logan, 32, was 2-5, 3.69 with Colorado last season. All of his 581 appearances have been as a reliever.

The Twins also would like to add a veteran position player to help with clubhouse leadership - there has been some interest in Mike Napoli - but the indications I received were that they really want to find help for the bullpen. The Twins have several relief prospects on the verge of getting a shot in the majors, but the club doesn't want to rush them along.

Also, Ryan Pressly was tied for fourth in the AL in appearances last season, and the club feels he wore down late in the year.

It's not clear if the Twins are willing to add a couple relievers and still make a run at Napoli, who is 35 but is coming off of career highs in home runs (35) and RBI (101) last season. It sounds like finding relief help is more of a priority,

Keep in mind that Napoli batted just .239 last season, and struck out 194 times.

Besides, the Twins have bodies at first base and DH, where Napoli would play. Joe Mauer, Byung Ho Park and Kennys Vargas are 1B/DH types. Miguel Sano will need some starts at DH too. This doesn't make sense unless the Twins can move Park.

Here's another example. There have been whispers about the Twins brining back Justin Morneau. Morneau and the Twins did have a conversation, but the sides realized that there's no room for him on the roster.