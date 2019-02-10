TUESDAY

JOB SEARCH SESSION: “Improv: Learn to Roll With Interview Questions.” 7:30 a.m. Free. Easter by the Lake Lutheran Church, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. 651-452-3680.

JOB SEARCH SESSION: A panel of human resources professionals will answer questions. 6:30 p.m. $3. Christ Presbyterian Church, 6901 Normandale Road, Edina. 952-943-0718.

WEDNESDAY

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Assistance with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 1-4:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

THURSDAY

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Free help with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés and cover letters. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. George Latimer Central Library, 90 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Arlington Hills Community Center & Library, 1200 Payne Av., St. Paul; 2-4 p.m. Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.