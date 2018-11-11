Jobs
TUESDAY
CAREER FAIR: Employers, panel discussion and one-to-one job assistance. hennepin.us/employmentservices. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls. 612-595-1990.
JOB SEARCH SESSION: "Emotional Intelligence in the Job Search." 7:30 a.m. Easter by the Lake Lutheran Church, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. 651-452-3680.
JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Assistance with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 1-3 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
JOB SUPPORT WORKSHOP: "Keys to Powerful Networking." 6:30 p.m. Free. Christ Presbyterian Church, 6901 Normandale Road, Edina. 952-943-0718.
WEDNESDAY
JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Help with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 1-4 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
THURSDAY
JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Assistance with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 2-4 p.m. Free. Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.