Jobs

TUESDAY

CAREER FAIR: Employers, panel discussion and one-to-one job assistance. hennepin.us/employmentservices. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls. 612-595-1990.

JOB SEARCH SESSION: "Emotional Intelligence in the Job Search." 7:30 a.m. Easter by the Lake Lutheran Church, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. 651-452-3680.

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Assistance with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 1-3 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

JOB SUPPORT WORKSHOP: "Keys to Powerful Networking." 6:30 p.m. Free. Christ Presbyterian Church, 6901 Normandale Road, Edina. 952-943-0718.

WEDNESDAY

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Help with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 1-4 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

THURSDAY

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Assistance with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 2-4 p.m. Free. Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.