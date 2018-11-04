MONDAY

SHIFT FORUM: “Experiential Learning & Skills Based Volunteering.” shiftonline.org. 7-8:30 p.m. $15-$25. Minnesota State University Mankato at Edina, 7700 France Av. S., Edina. 612-440-1072.

TUESDAY

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Individual assistance with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 1-3 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

JOB SEARCH SESSION: “Money: How to Get Paid What You’re Worth” with Catherine Byers Breet, founder of Arbez.com. 7:30 a.m. Free. Easter by the Lake Lutheran Church, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. 651-452-3680.

WEDNESDAY

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Individual help with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 12:15-2:15 p.m. Northeast Library, 2200 Central Av. NE., Mpls.

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Individual assistance with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 1-4 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

THURSDAY

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Individual help with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 2-4 p.m. Free. Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.