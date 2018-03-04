Jobs
MONDAY
JOB LOSS FORUM: "Job Loss: It Affects More Than Just Your Income." shiftonline.org. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $15-$25. Minnesota State University Mankato at Edina, 7700 France Av. S., Edina.
TUESDAY
JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Free assistance with job searching and online forms. 1-3 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; 2-4 p.m. Northeast Library, 2200 Central Av. NE., Mpls.
JOB SEARCH SESSION: Catherine Byers Breet, founder of Arbez.com, will answer recruiting, networking and job search questions. 7:30 a.m. Free. Easter by the Lake Lutheran Church, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. 651-452-3680.
WEDNESDAY
JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Help with your job search. 1-4 p.m. Free. Mpls. Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
THURSDAY
CAREER AND RESOURCE FAIR: Multiple employers and resources to assist your job search. emerge-mn.org. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Emerge Career and Technology Center, 1834 Emerson Av. N., Mpls. 612-787-3780.
JOB SEARCH HELP: Help with your job search. 2-4 p.m. Free. Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.