Jobs

MONDAY

JOB LOSS FORUM: "Job Loss: It Affects More Than Just Your Income." shiftonline.org. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $15-$25. Minnesota State University Mankato at Edina, 7700 France Av. S., Edina.

TUESDAY

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Free assistance with job searching and online forms. 1-3 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; 2-4 p.m. Northeast Library, 2200 Central Av. NE., Mpls.

JOB SEARCH SESSION: Catherine Byers Breet, founder of Arbez.com, will answer recruiting, networking and job search questions. 7:30 a.m. Free. Easter by the Lake Lutheran Church, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. 651-452-3680.

WEDNESDAY

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Help with your job search. 1-4 p.m. Free. Mpls. Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

THURSDAY

CAREER AND RESOURCE FAIR: Multiple employers and resources to assist your job search. emerge-mn.org. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Emerge Career and Technology Center, 1834 Emerson Av. N., Mpls. 612-787-3780.

JOB SEARCH HELP: Help with your job search. 2-4 p.m. Free. Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.