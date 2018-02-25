Jobs
TUESDAY
JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Free assistance with job searching and online forms. 1-3 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; 2-4 p.m. Dayton’s Bluff Library, 645 E. 7th St., St. Paul; 2-4 p.m. Northeast Library, 2200 Central Av. NE., Mpls.
WEDNESDAY
JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Free help with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. Noon-3 p.m. Dayton’s Bluff Library, 645 E. 7th St., St. Paul; 1-4:30 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.
THURSDAY
JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Assistance with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 2-4 p.m. Free. Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
St. Anthony: Bridgewater Bancshares leads Minnesota firms entering hot public market for stocks
The Minnesota firms already queued up for IPOs in 2018 are part of a rising stock-offering market.
Local
Man in roadway killed when struck by Milwaukee County bus
Authorities say a 53-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a Milwaukee County Transit System bus.
Business
'Precursor to 9/11': Trade center bomb echoes after 25 years
In a room in the 9/11 museum, there are a police captain's poignant notes and a flashlight that illuminated the way to safety. Nearby, a letter from a trapped man tells his family, "I love you very much.... Do wonderful things in your life."
Home & Garden
Federal team investigating deadly Dallas house explosion
Federal investigators arrived in Dallas Sunday to look into a suspected natural gas leak that caused an explosion at a newly renovated house, killing a 12-year-old girl and injuring four other members of her family.
Nation
Q&A: Comcast exec on the future of the cable bundle
Faced with competition from the internet, Comcast has turned its X1 TV set-top box into something resembling a Roku or Apple TV streaming player, complete with app-like menus and a voice-activated remote. During the Olympics, X1 merged both TV and online videos to give viewers a one-stop experience.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.