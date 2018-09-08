In Jimmy, they trust
The 2017 49ers started 1-10 but finished 5-0 once they turned to Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. In Garoppolo's five games as the starter, the 49ers' offense:
• Reached at least 369 yards each week, marking the first time the franchise had done that since 1998.
• Ranked second in the NFL in first downs with 117. Tampa Bay had 123.
• Had 76 first downs passing, ranking second in the NFL behind the Buccaneers (81).
• Averaged 409.6 yards per game, third behind the Chargers (419.6) and Chiefs (412.4).
• Averaged 297 yards passing per game, third behind the Chargers (305.6) and Steelers (297.6).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 4 Ohio State routs Rutgers, looks ahead to bigger test
Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw four touchdown passes and No. 4 Ohio State rolled to the 900th victory in program history, routing outmanned Rutgers 52-3 on Saturday.
Sports
The Latest: Serena's coach critical of chair umpire's action
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Gophers
Elliott's thefts help No. 8 Irish hold off Ball State 24-16
Jalen Elliott had a pair of interceptions that No. 8 Notre Dame turned into touchdowns and the Fighting Irish held off stubborn Ball State 24-16 on Saturday on a day when its offense was frustrated much of the game.
Golf
Rose leads by 1 shot with a clear shot at No. 1 in the world
Justin Rose did his part on another day of low scoring Saturday in the BMW Championship, running off four straight birdies early for a 6-under 64 and a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.
Sports
Kansas snaps 46-game road skid with 31-7 win at Central Michigan
Associated Press MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- Pooka Williams rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns as Kansas snapped the second-longest road losing streak in…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.