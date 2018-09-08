In Jimmy, they trust

The 2017 49ers started 1-10 but finished 5-0 once they turned to Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. In Garoppolo's five games as the starter, the 49ers' offense:

• Reached at least 369 yards each week, marking the first time the franchise had done that since 1998.

• Ranked second in the NFL in first downs with 117. Tampa Bay had 123.

• Had 76 first downs passing, ranking second in the NFL behind the Buccaneers (81).

• Averaged 409.6 yards per game, third behind the Chargers (419.6) and Chiefs (412.4).

• Averaged 297 yards passing per game, third behind the Chargers (305.6) and Steelers (297.6).