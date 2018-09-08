In Jimmy, they trust

The 2017 49ers started 1-10 but finished 5-0 once they turned to Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. In Garoppolo's five games as the starter, the 49ers' offense:

Reached at least 369 yards each week, marking the first time the franchise had done that since 1998.

Ranked second in the NFL in first downs with 117. Tampa Bay had 123.

Had 76 first downs passing, ranking second in the NFL behind the Buccaneers (81).

Averaged 409.6 yards per game, third behind the Chargers (419.6) and Chiefs (412.4).

Averaged 297 yards passing per game, third behind the Chargers (305.6) and Steelers (297.6).