Jimmy Butler is set to make his return to the Timberwolves lineup Friday against the Warriors, coach Tom Thibodeau said after shootaround in San Francisco.



Butler missed Wednesday’s game against the Jazz officially for “precautionary rest,” and it might not be the last time he misses a game for that purpose as he tries to stay healthy and play himself back into game shape while the Wolves work out a trade for him, but he is back in the lineup Friday.



Also returning to the lineup is guard Tyus Jones, who missed Wednesday’s game after he was a late scratch because of a right foot injury during warmups. Jones had his foot wrapped in an ice bag after shootaround but said he was ready to play.



Guard Jeff Teague will miss his second consecutive game because of a left knee bruise, Thibodeau said. Thibodeau added Teague’s status to return was “day to day.”

“He’s got to let it clear up a little bit and we’ll go from there,” Thibodeau said.



Butler could be in line to miss another of the Wolves’ upcoming games either Sunday or Monday. The Wolves rested Butler the first week of the season against the Mavericks when they were playing the second end of consecutive games. The Wolves play Portland on Sunday and the Clippers on Monday.



“We’ll see how he feels,” Thibodeau said.