LOS ANGELES -- Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler will play on Wednesday against the Lakers, coach Tom Thibodeau said after shootaround.



Butler also played Monday against the Clippers in the Wolves' 120-109 loss. That came after Butler missed two of the previous three games for "precautionary rest" and "general soreness."

"Your medical staff and the player, everyone weighs in on it and so managing everyone’s health over the course of a season is an important aspect of this," Thibodeau said.



Butler has said he is the one who ultimately makes the decisions regarding his playing status.

When he has played, Butler has played well, averaging 22 points on 49 percent shooting.



Thibodeau said Butler, who has requested a trade, is still trying to get in game shape.



"When you have a guy who has missed the majority of training camp, you know there’s going to be soreness and things are going to creep up and you have to manage it," Thibodeau said.



Jeff Teague is out for the Wolves for the fifth conecutive game because of a bruised left knee.









