File this under: Nobody in Minnesota is surprised.
Per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former disgruntled Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler is quickly wearing out his welcome in Philadelphia. General Soreness has, per the report:
*”Aggressively challenged coach Brett Brown on his role in the offense, complicating an already tenuous chemistry among the team’s Big 3 hierarchy.”
*”Butler’s sluggish assimilation into the Sixers environment is causing some concern about his long-term viability and fit with the organization, league sources said.”
*”Bringing together the complex trio of Butler, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmonswas never going to be easy for any coach, and it’s already proving a substantial challenge for the Sixers.”
I know all of this is SHOCKING to anyone who followed the Timberwolves and watched the relationship between Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins deteriorate. I’m just going by what Woj is reporting.
