Jim Thome from his speech
“This is the ultimate dream come true. I was only in college for a short time before being drafted, but I can’t imagine any fraternity experience I could have had would have better than this one. This is the ultimate fraternity.”
On his plaque
James Howard Thome “Jim”
Cleveland, A.L., 1991-2002, 2011; Philadelphia, N.L., 2003-05, 2012; Chicago, A.L., 2006-09; Los Angeles, N.L., 2009; Minnesota, A.L., 2010-11; Baltimore, A.L., 2012
Lefty slugger powered his way through 22-year major league career, amassing 612 home runs with a textbook uppercut swing. Authored six seasons of at least 40 homers and 12 seasons with 30-or-better. Drove in 1,699 runs, including nine years with 100-or-more. Drew 1,747 walks, pacing the A.L. three times. Led Cleveland to 1995 and 1997 A.L. pennants as key member of Indians renaissance. Five-time All-Star first baseman began career at third base. Became eighth player to top 600 home runs, requiring the second-fewest at-bats to do so.
