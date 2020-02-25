NORTH PORT, Fla. — CoolToday Park hasn’t been open for a week yet, so the Twins get to be part of the break-in process today.

And that’s appropriate: In the third Grapefruit League game in this baseball development’s (as they call it) history, Jhoulys Chacin will make his Twins debut, and there are high hopes for him as an exciting baseball development, too.

Chacin is in the running to claim the vacant spot in the Twins’ starting rotation, along with rookies Lewis Thorpe, Devin Smeltzer, Randy Dobnak and Sean Poppen, and the righthander obviously has a huge advantage over his fellow competitors: Experience. The 32-year-old Venezuelan has pitched 255 big-league games, more than any healthy starter on the entire staff.

But after a rough 2019, when he posted a 6.01 ERA with the Brewers and Red Sox, Chacin is looking for a new start with the Twins. He’ll face most of the Braves’ starters today, most of whom he is familiar with from his National League days.

Follow the Twins-Atlanta play-by-play here

Here are the lineups for today’s game.

TWINS

Garver C

Astudillo 3B

Sano 1B

Larnach DH

Wade LF

Celestino CF

Rooker RF

Blankenhorn 2B

Reinheimer SS

Chacin RHP

BRAVES

Acuna RF

Albies 2B

Alonso 1B

Ozuna DH

Riley 3B

Inciarte CF

Swanson SS

Duvall LF

Flowers C

Foltynewicz RHP

startribune.com photo of Jhoulys Chacin by Carlos Gonzalez