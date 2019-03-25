Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr has added to his enemies list.

Two seasons ago, he garnered the ire of Aaron Rodgers and Packers fans when he landed on the Green Bay QB after a legal hit and knocked Rodgers out for much of the 2017 season.

This offseason? Barr had agreed in principle to join the Jets as a free agent, only to reverse course and stay with the Vikings.

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson was asked about Barr during the league meetings, which started Sunday. Johnson made it clear he wasn’t happy about how things went down, though he couched his disappointment.

“We want people on our team who want to be New York Jets,” Johnson said, according to the New York Daily News. “Not everybody wants to be in New York. If he didn’t want to be here, that’s fine. It’s disappointing when someone backs out on an agreement, but we want people who are all-in.”

The Vikings played the Jets in 2018 and aren’t slated to play them again until 2022, so I imagine whatever bitterness exists now will have dissipated by then.