– Three of the four members of the U.S. women’s cross-country relay team tried to put a cheery face on a disappointing race Saturday night.

Their teammate, Sophie Caldwell, kept looking down with tears in her eyes. Her emotion told the true story.

The Americans had hoped to contend for a medal in the 4x5-kilometer relay at the Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre. Instead, a poor start by Caldwell in the first leg doomed any chance at the podium and to end to their medal drought.

The U.S. finished a distant fifth — the third fifth-place finish for Afton’s Jessie Diggins, who ran a strong anchor leg but had too much ground to make up.

Norway held off Sweden to win gold with a time of 51 minutes, 24.3 seconds.

The Americans finished 1:20.5 behind Norway and 37 seconds behind bronze-medal winner Olympic Athletes From Russia.

Jessie Diggins was greeted by teammates at the end of the Women's 4x5km Relay at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre. The USA finished in fifth place.

No American woman has ever won an Olympic medal in cross-country skiing. The medal drought—men or women— is 42 years, dating to Bill Koch’s silver in 1976.

“There’s more to it than just medals,” Diggins said. “Seeing everyone go out there and lay down a solid race and give it everything they had is what really matters.”

Teammates obviously didn’t want to point fingers, but this was a disappointing finish because the Americans were expected to be in contention for a bronze medal.

Norway and Sweden were considered heavy favorites and that proved to be the case. A tough start for the U.S. forced them to play catch-up all race.

Caldwell took first leg in the classic technique and finished her two laps in 11th place, trailing by 1:05. That was simply too much ground for the others to make up against the world’s best racers.

In a 2½-minute interview with the entire team afterward, Caldwell only said “I agree” after her teammates spoke glowingly about the strides they have made in the sport while expressing pride in posting the best finish in team history in the relay. Caldwell looked devastated.

“While we tend to focus on medals because we know deep in our hearts it’s still possible,” said teammate Kikkan Randall, “I still think it’s amazing to put together four strong legs and get the best ever result.”

Randall and Diggins closed the gap with strong legs in the freestyle but the leaders were too far ahead of them.

“It’s a really exciting rush of adrenaline,” Diggins said. “You go out there and leave everything you have on the course. Everybody did that. I got to see my teammates ski their hearts out. I was getting fired up like, OK, it’s my turn. I’m going to go reel in as many people as I can and then we’re going to walk away proud of what we did.”

The relay was Diggins’ fourth event at these Games. She already had two fifth-place finishes (skiathlon and 10k freestyle) and a sixth place (classic sprint).

Her fifth-place finishes represent the highest finish ever by an American woman in Olympic cross country.

Diggins narrowly missed the medal stand in the 10k, her best event. She finished just 3.3 seconds behind the bronze medal.

The U.S. has two more chances to win a medal: the team freestyle sprint and the 30k mass start classic.