I covered Jerry Jones in 1989, when he and Jimmy Johnson (mostly Johnson) were building a great team. The great thing about Jerry is he'll always talk. The bad thing is, we always have to listen.

His latest idea is an 18-game regular season. This isn't just stupid. This is irresponsible.

One thing we know about Jones is that he cares more about money and fame than championships. If he had cared more about titles, he wouldn't have ditched Johnson when his team was capable of winning another few Super Bowls.

Now he wants an 18-game regular season. What could be his motivation? Money.

Regular-season games bring in money. That schedule also would lead to more player injuries, watered-down teams entering the playoffs, and more meaningless games at the end of the season.

It's a terrible idea borne of greed.

JIM SOUHAN