Jeremy Messersmith had a quiet year in 2017, literally and figuratively, after putting out a fascinatingly cheery acoustic ukulele album and playing mostly solo-acoustic performances. But the tender-voiced Twin Cities songwriting hero will ramp and amp things up in 2018, with a new Andy Thompson-produced record for Glassnote Records and a full band tour.

To kick off the new year, Messersmith will settle into a four-week Wednesday night residency at south Minneapolis supper and cocktail club Icehouse, each installment of which has been carefully curated with wildly different opening acts and his own unique performance plans from week to week. He will go from a standard acoustic set on Jan. 3 with fellow strummer Rachael Kilgour to a full-scale Jan. 24 finale with his band and trans indie-rockers 4th Curtis as an opener. In between, he’s offering an orchestral/strings night and an ambient/electronic showcase.

Tickets for the four shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via BrownPaperTickets.com for $16 apiece. Here’s a rundown on each night from Messersmith’s promotions:

Wednesday, January 3

"One Is The Loneliest Number”

The concert series opens with solo performances by Duluth’s Rachael Kilgour, a headlining set by jeremy messersmith and a special guest TBA. Tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3178243

Wednesday, January 10

"All Strung Out”

Iron Range songstress Jillian Rae and Tiny Desk contest winner Gaelynn Lea will perform before jeremy takes the stage with the Laurels String Quartet. Tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3178228



Wednesday, January 17

"Looper's Delight”

Violinist LOTT (We Are The Willows) and looping legend Dosh open a show featuring songs from jeremy’s ambient record “Paper Moon” as well as new unreleased material with bandmates Andy Thompson and Dan Lawonn. Tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3178246



Wednesday, January 24

All trans indie band 4th Curtis and ambient soul singer Sarah White (Black Blondie, Shiro Dame) kick off the evening while jeremy and band (Brian Tighe, Ian Allison, Grady Kenevan and Andy Thompson) close out the residency with songs from his upcoming record. Tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3178262