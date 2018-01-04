Alex Trebek is taking a break from his “Jeopardy!” hosting duties, after suffering from blood clots on his brain.
Trebek broke the news in a YouTube video published Thursday, disclosing that he dealt with a “slight medical problem” over the holiday break — subdural hematoma, caused by a fall he suffered “about two months ago.”
“Surgery was performed. After two days in the hospital, I came home to start recovery,” Trebek said in the video. “The prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio taping more ‘Jeopardy!’ programs very, very soon.”
Watch Trebek break the news in the video.
