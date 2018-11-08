We're witnessing a different kind of Jelly this season on the Gophers men's basketball team.

No longer is Isaiah Washington looking for his own shot — and in spectacular fashion like his trademark jelly finger roll. What Tuesday's 11-assist performance in the 104-76 opening victory over Omaha showed is this version of Washington cares just as much about making his teammates look as good as himself. Maybe more right now.

"I just got to know my teammates off the court more," Washington said. "We just talked about whether the like the ball here or there, just being comfortable with them and them being comfortable with me. Just being able to trust each other."

Junior Amir Coffey started at point guard and finished with 18 points and four assists in 23 minutes. Washington came off the bench, but Richard Pitino trusted him to play 24 minutes in the opener, the most of any Gophers guard.

MARCUS FULLER