Jeff Tollefson

Jeff Tollefson, a Twin Cities venture capitalist who burned out in the early 2000s and left the business after a period of self-examination to run the Twin Cities office of a job-training nonprofit that collaborates with industry, has been named CEO of the Minnesota High Tech Association.

Tollefson, 57, succeeds Margaret Anderson Kelliher, who resigned after eight years at MHTA to join the administration of Gov. Tim Walz this year as commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

ITollefson, through his work with Genesys Works, including a stint as chief strategic growth officer nationally with the $25 million-revenue, Houston-based workforce development nonprofit, got even more ingrained in the technology and broader business community.

“MHTA has been and must continue to be a respected thought leader, convener and collaborator driving the success of Minnesota’s innovation economy,” Tollefson said.

MHTA, through public policy and sponsored internships, also is an industry player in workforce development and the needs of an employee-hungry tech trade.

“Through his previous positions…Jeff brings excellent experience building, growing and leading organizations, a demonstrated ability to catalyze teams around missions and strategies and great skill in developing and leveraging partnerships,” said Scott Singer, chair of MHTA’s board.

Anderson Kelliher, a former DFL leader of the Minnesota House who grew MHTA programs, was paid $237,456 in 2017, the last year for which MHTA’s tax records are available. The organization has hundreds of members and program participants and operates on a budget of about $2 million annually.

At Genesys Works,Tollefson helped provide pathways to career success in the tech field for thousand of low-income high school students through skills training and year-long internships. Tollefson credits the early success of the program to the connetions and credibility that MHTA provided for its Twin Cities launch in 2008. Genesys Works trains and places about 4,000 students annually in several cities, including the Twin Cities.

Between 1995 and 2000, Tollefson was a partner in red-hot Crescendo Ventures, a venture capital firm, with offices in the Twin Cities, Silicon Valley and London. It raised more than $1 billion from affluent investors and institutions and boasted a $1.2 billion "profit" in his portfolio when the telecom boom peaked by 2001. But the boom busted. Some of the anticipated seven-figure gains became goners for the partners and many investors.

"I had tried not to confuse brains with a bull market and I always thought of myself as fortunate ... to invest in a hot market," a reflective Tollefson recalled in 2012. "It sure seemed like easy pickings. “You invest in a little communications company and 18 months later it goes public. It looked like life was going to be set financially. To have it all gone in several months was a shock."

Tollefson spent the next six years performing "triage," shutting down hopeless portfolio companies and continuing to invest in other firms that limped along. He still made a six-figure salary, thanks to Crescendo's 2 percent management fee. Investors weren’t doing so well in many of the portfolio companies.

"I was making money but never feeling like I was earning it," Tollefson said several years ago. "This was a terrible feeling."

Burned out and feeling something of “a failure” then 45-year-old Tollefson quit, and did some soul searching that led him to open the Twin Cities chapter of Houston-based Genesys Works in 2008.

That work, and collaborating with the business community locally and nationally, broadened his skill set and revived his belief, particularly as the economy recovered starting a decade ago, that business could be a force for good, as well as economic growth and personal wealth.