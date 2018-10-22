Cultish fans of the hitmaking ‘70s symphonic-rock band E.L.O. are going out of their minds in the Twin Cities today. Xcel Energy Center just announced a date next summer with the Jeff Lynne-led lineup of his long-sidelined group, scheduled July 25, the first official Electric light Orchestra concert in Minnesota since 1981.

Tickets for the Thursday night gig go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster and the arena box office next Monday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. and range from $46.50 to the rather ironically demonic price of $666. Pre-sale options start this Tuesday.

After spending much of the past four decades focused on producing the likes of the Beatles, Bryan Adams and his late Traveling Wilburys bandmates George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty, Lynne finally took the stage again with E.L.O. for a Wembley Stadium concert in June 2017. Other members of the band had toured in the ensuing years with a lineup known as E.L.O. II.

That London show was followed last summer by a 10-city North American tour, which earned widespread praise. Set lists on the tour included “Evil Woman,” “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Showdown,” “Turn to Stone,” and, of course, “Don’t Bring Me Down.”