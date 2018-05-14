Republican Jeff Johnson on Monday picked Donna Bergstrom, a retired Marine Corps intelligence officer and a guardian ad litem who lives in Duluth, as his running mate in the governor's race.

Bergstrom is a member of the Red Lake Nation; she is also currently getting her teaching license. She ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for a Minnesota Senate seat in 2016 in Duluth, a DFL stronghold.

She has never held elected office before. Johnson, a Hennepin County commissioner who is running on a message of changing how state government operates, said he sees that as a plus. He noted she has leadership experience as a commanding officer of a Marine support battalion in Panama.

"She's soft-spoken, but she's a Marine," Johnson said.

Bergstrom, 55, said her values as a member of a tribal nation align with the Republican Party's stances on abortion and gun rights.

"We come from a people that have had our language taken from us, our guns taken from us, our land taken from us. So we're very adamant about supporting our culture and our ways, and that lines up perfectly with the Republican Party," Bergstrom said.

Johnson, of Plymouth, currently represents numerous west metro suburbs on the Hennepin County Commission, and is a former state representative. He ran for governor in 2014 and lost to incumbent Gov. Mark Dayton. Bergstrom said she first became aware of Johnson during that race and supported his candidacy.

Johnson has said he wants to keep government spending in check and cut red tape. He has also focused on state agencies, which he said are too controlling, and need to be more receptive and better servants of the public. Bergstrom said she agreed with that message.

"The proper role of government is to serve, not bully," she said.

Johnson's introduction of Bergstrom at the State Capitol on Monday follows Republican competitor Mary Giuliani Stephens' lieutenant governor announcement in April. She chose Rep. Jeff Backer, of Browns Valley, as her second-in-command and was the first GOP candidate to announce a running mate.

Giuliani Stephens and Johnson are up against former Gov. Tim Pawlenty and Phillip Parrish in the Republican contest for governor.