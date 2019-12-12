Organizers of the Minneapolis Comedy Festival are making good on their promise to return for a second year. And they're doing it with at least one of the biggest names in stand-up.

Jeff Foxworthy will be among the headliners when the event takes place June 15-21, 2020 in various downtown venues.

OutBack Presents, which also puts on the Nashville Comedy Festival, has not announced any other big-name acts yet, but there's a good chance Whitney Cummings will also be part of the mix, since her schedule has her performing in the area that same week.

Her addition may help temper criticism the festival faced last year for not including enough high-profile female comics. The 2019 edition featured Seth Meyers, Bob Newhart and John Crist.

Jeanne Robertson and Bert Kreischer also have Minneapolis as tour stops during the 2020 time period.

Tickets for all four shows go on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.



