– For the second Friday night in a row, the Gophers got a goal in a 3-on-3 overtime for an extra point in the Big Ten standings.

This time Jaxon Nelson was the hero. The freshman forward from Luverne got behind the Michigan defense and roofed a backhand shot over Wolverines goalie Strauss Mann for the 2-1 final score. Officially, though, the game will count as a tie.

Junior goalie Jack LaFontaine, who started his college career with two seasons at Michigan, got the win for the Gophers (3-4-2, 0-1-2-2 Big Ten) by making a season-high 33 saves. He had two saves in each of the overtimes and held the Wolverines scoreless on six power plays. Minnesota was 0-for-3 on the power play. Mann had 27 saves for the home team.

Brandon McManus, who earlier this week said he enjoyed playing on the road, gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead with 57 seconds left in the second period. It was his third goal of the season. Defenseman Matt Staudacher, a native of Fenton, Mich., had one of the assists and Sampo Ranta the other.

Michigan tied the score on Jacob Hayhurst’s back-door goal at 8:36 of the third. It came on a nifty pass through traffic in the slot to Hayhurst by the left post.

Last weekend the Gophers, playing at home, went to a second overtime with Notre Dame before Scott Reedy scored for a 3-2 final score.

