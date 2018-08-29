A season in five games

Five playoff games in 2017 turned a great season by Owatonna running back Jason Williamson into the stuff of legend.

Rushing: 943 yards, 17 touchdowns.

• In three games he ran for 222 yards or more.

Receiving: 188 yards, one TD

Kick returns: 156 yards, one TD

Interceptions: Four

Prep Bowl prowess: In the Class 5A championship against Elk River, Williamson produced 343 total yards and tied the Prep Bowl record with six touchdowns.