A season in five games
Five playoff games in 2017 turned a great season by Owatonna running back Jason Williamson into the stuff of legend.
Rushing: 943 yards, 17 touchdowns.
• In three games he ran for 222 yards or more.
Receiving: 188 yards, one TD
Kick returns: 156 yards, one TD
Interceptions: Four
Prep Bowl prowess: In the Class 5A championship against Elk River, Williamson produced 343 total yards and tied the Prep Bowl record with six touchdowns.
