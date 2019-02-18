The list of PGA Tour stars who have committed to play in July’s 3M Open grew by one more Monday when world’s 11th-ranked and 2015 PGA champion Jason Day joined the field at the PGA Tour’s return to Minnesota for the first time in 50 years.

The 31-year-old Australian is the third player in the world rankings’ top 15 who has committed to play at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine July 1-7. He follows No. 5 Bryson DeChambeau and current Masters champion and 15th-ranked Patrick Reed, who starred in the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.

A 12-time PGA Tour winner, Day won twice last season and finished tied for fifth at the Farmers Insurance Open and tied for fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his last two times out on the tour this season.

He won that PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in nearby Wisconsin and also won the Players Championship in 2016.

The 2017 Players champion Si Woo Kim and K.J. Choi also have committed to play in Blaine.

DeChambeau was the first, in December, followed in January by Reed, who will return to an area where he starred for the U.S. Ryder Cup team in its victory over Europe.

“I thought it’d be awesome to go back with how much I loved being there in 2016,” Reed told the Star Tribune at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego last month. “I just thought it’d be awesome to support the area. It’s a fresh new event and I just want to see what it’s like. The fans there were a blast and I can’t wait to get back and hope to get the fans riled up again.”

Kim became the Players Championship’s youngest winner when he won it at age 21 and he finished tied for fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and third at the Genesis Open the last two weeks on the PGA Tour.

The 156 players who will comprise the 3M Open field have until 4 p.m. Central time June 28 to officially enter and can withdraw at any time.