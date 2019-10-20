Jared Roste passed for 247 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score to pace Bethel, ranked No. 10 in Div. III, to a 56-10 MIAC victory over St. Olaf on Saturday.

The score was tied 7-7 after the first quarter before the Royals outscored the Oles 49-0 in the second and third quarters.

Roste, who completed 17 of 24 passes, rushed for 99 yards as the Royals (5-1, 3-1 MIAC) outgained the Oles 563-196. Sid Boros rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns and Sam Gibas rushed for two touchdowns for the Royals.

The loss was the first of the season for the Oles (5-1, 3-1).

Carleton 42, Augsburg 19: Jonathan Singleton passed for 417 yards and six touchdowns to propel the Knights past the Auggies in Northfield, Minn. Singleton, a freshman, completed 38 of 52 passes.

Emanual Williams caught 14 passes for 226 yards and three TDs and Mack Journell caught 10 passes for 103 yards and two TDs for the Knights (4-3, 2-3). Quran Al-Hameed rushed for two TDs for the Auggies (1-6, 0-5).

Gustavus 69, Hamline 21: The Gusties scored touchdowns on their first 10 possessions en route to the victory over the Pipers in St. Peter, Minn. Michael Veldman completed 14 of 15 passes and threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns for the Gusties (4-2, 2-2). David Peal rushed for three touchdowns for the Gusties, who had 606 yards in offense and 28 first downs. Connor Leavens threw two TD passes for the Pipers (1-6, 0-5).