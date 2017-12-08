Young Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, a pitcher and designated hitter, has chosen the Los Angeles Angels after hearing presentations from seven teams with which he had requested meetings.

A statement released Friday by Ohtani's representatives at CAA Sports: "This morning, after a thorough, detailed process, Shohei Ohtani has decided to sign with the Los Angeles Angels. Shohei is humbled and flattered by all the time and effort that so many teams put into their presentations and sincerely thanks them for their professionalism. In the end, he felt a strong connection with the Angels and believes they can best help him reach his goals in Major League Baseball."

Nez Balaleo, Ohtani's agent, told the Los Angeles Times: “What mattered to him most wasn’t market size, time zone or league but that he felt a true bond with the Angels. He sees this as the best environment to develop and reach the next level and attain his career goal.”

The Twins had expressed interest in Ohtani, 23, but were not chosen to make a presentation to him. After getting that news, the Twins acquired prospects from the Angels and Seattle Mariners in exchange for making $1 million of international signing poll money available to those teams.

