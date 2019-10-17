The first official girls state basketball tournament was held in 1976 and Janet Karvonen of New York Mills High School helped fuel the growth of the popularity of the tournament.

As a freshman, Karvonen led New York Mills to the first of three consectuive state titles. New York Mills fell short of its bid for a fourth consecutive title when it lost to Austin Pacelli in the semifinals of the 1980 tournament. Following the tournament, Karvonen was named Minnesota's "Miss Basketball."

At the conclusion of her high school career, she was the leading scorer — boy or girl — in state history with 3,129 points.

She played college basketball at Old Dominion and Louisiana Tech.

After college, she returned to Minnesota and worked as an analyst on the state tournament broadcasts and ran basketball camps.

JANET KARVONEN

Class: 1989.

Sport: Basketball.

Team: New York Mills H.S.