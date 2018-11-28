Jane Fonda, whose workout tapes galvanized a generation of women in the 1980s, is back in the fitness business with a new partnership with Eden Prairie-based Evine Live.

The cable TV shopping channel and online e-commerce retailer said Wednesday it has inked an exclusive deal with the actress and fitness guru to develop a line of clothing, health and nutrition products and workout equipment for women over 50.

Fonda, 80, will appear throughout 2019 out of Evine’s new studios in Los Angeles to talk about the products. Evine said it also will market the line to brick-and-mortar retailers.

The publicly traded company didn’t specify which retailers or when the products might be available. Chief Executive Bob Rosenblatt called the partnership “a move towards the future.”

Fonda’s first exercise video hit stores in 1982 and became the highest selling VHS of all time. She made 22 workout tapes in the 1980s and early ’90s, which collectively sold 17 million copies. In 2010 Fonda released two DVDs aimed at an older audience.

“I have a lifelong passion for fitness and health not just because I look better when I take care of myself but because it makes me feel better and think better,” Fonda said in a statement. “I am excited about partnering with Evine because their strong marketing platform will allow me to bring my fitness knowledge and creative ideas to a market that is lacking strong offerings for women over 50. We are, after all, the fastest growing demographic in the world.”

Evine opened a product development division in Los Angeles on Oct. 1 to add exclusive brands. Nicole Ostoya, who leads the division, said in a statement that Fonda can relate to women of all ages and backgrounds as an “artist, expert and activist.”

“What has been most impressive is her dedication to domestic production and executing quality and sustainable practices,” Ostoya said. “These values align perfectly with what our customers have been asking for.”

Twitter: @JackieCrosby