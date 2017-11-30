Jimmy “Jam” Harris and Terry Lewis will make it to Nicollet Mall after all Friday to reveal the first musical acts for Super Bowl Live.

The megaproducers, who helped create the Minneapolis Sound, are curating the free acts that will appear on the Verizon stage on Nicollet Mall outside City Center.

Jam and Lewis, who live in Beverly Hills, were expected to come to a news conference a few weeks ago to discuss their involvement in the event, but their flight didn’t make it out of Los Angeles.

In a phone interview at the time, the Minnesota natives with deep ties to the late Prince said they were planning to showcase homegrown acts. They didn’t rule out a reunion of the Time or an appearance by Janet Jackson, with whom they produced mega hits.

The Super Bowl LII Host Committee has said a robust slate of local and national acts will appear on the Verizon UpStage during the 10 days leading up to the game the night of Feb. 4. The host committee sponsors the event which is not connected to the NFL-produced halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The acts will be announced at 11 a.m. A spokeswoman said Jam and Lewis successfully caught a flight Thursday.