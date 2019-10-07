The Yankees-Twins lineups for Game 3 at of the American League Division Series at Target Field (7:40 p.m., FS1) have been posted. Switch hitting Marwin Gonzalez starts at first base against Yankees righthander Luis Severino, meaning C.J. Cron is on the bench. Left-handed hitting Jake Cave gets another start in left field.

Jake Odorizzi is in a must-win situation on the mound; the Twins trail the best-of-five series 2-0.

Jake Cave is in left field, while Eddie Rosario is in right. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before Game 3 that there was no major reason for moving Rosario to right field so late in the year. But there's obviously something that the Twins have seen in Rosario that has led to the decision.

Gonzalez is at first over Cron for matchup purposes, not health. In fact, Badelli said that health is not a factor in any of his lineup decisions for Game 3.

Gonzalez is the only Twin with a home run off Severino. Nelson Cruz is 4-for-8 against him. Eddie Rosario is 0-for-4 against him -- but that doesn't include the home run he hit off of Severino in the Wild Card game two years ago.

The Twins will wait to see who's left standing after tonight's game before determining a starter for Game 4, provided they win tonight. This is an elimination game, and Baldelli said all hands are on deck to get through this one.

YANKEES LINEUP

DJ LeMahieu 1B

Aaron Judge, RF

Brett Gardner, CF

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Giancarlo Stanton, LF

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Gary Sanchez, C

Didi Gregorius, SS

Gio Urshela, 3B

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Eddie Rosario, RF

Mitch Garver, C

Luis Arraez, 2B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Jake Cave, LF