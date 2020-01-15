A Crystal man will serve at least four months in jail along with probation for coercing undocumented laborers to work for his construction company under dangerous conditions that led to permanent injury.

Ricardo E. Batres' victims told the court that his threats and controlling behavior kept them from speaking up initially, and continues to haunt them today.

"My family and I live in constant fear considering that Mr. Batres threatened to kill us if I reported him" to the authorities, one former employee said in a victim-impact statement read aloud in court by a victim advocate.

Batres, 47, pleaded guilty in November to one count each of labor trafficking and insurance fraud, both felonies. As part of his plea deal, a felony count of theft by swindle was dismissed.

He operated Crystal-based American Contractors, where as many as 12 people worked for him finishing wood framing and wallboard installation across Minnesota.

Activists said the case against Batres is the first in Hennepin County, and one of few labor trafficking prosecutions in state history. Many view it as the start of change in the construction industry, where some large companies are suspected of hiring subcontractors that use undocumented workers who are treated poorly.

"This case brings to light things that have been hiding in the shadows for years," said Merle Payne, co-director of Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en la Lucha, a workers' rights organization that helped Batres' victims and investigated the case.

Batres' attorney, Fred Bruno, said his client mismanaged technical aspects of his company, such as workers' compensation insurance, but denied any wrongdoing that led to physical harm to employees.

One former employee said a workplace injury led to damage in two vertebrae and chronic back pain. Another said a wall fell and pinned his leg. Both alleged dangerous work conditions.

Bruno called the claims "mendacious," and accused the victims of "snitching and telling lies about their employers to gain favorable immigration status" by working with prosecutors on a criminal case.

"Yes, my client made a mistake, but these people were more than adequately compensated for the things that they did," Bruno said, noting that the employees were paid $23 to $24 an hour.

When given a chance to address the court, Batres said he caused damage to the state, his "Hispanic brothers" and his family.

"I have committed terrible mistakes during the handling of my business, and for that I am extremely regretful," Batres said. "I take full responsibility."

In addition to probation, Hennepin County District Judge Lois Conroy ordered Batres to serve nine months in the county jail. He will have to serve at least four months before he is eligible to serve the rest of the time on work release or electronic home monitoring.

As part of his plea, Batres was barred from working on state or federally funded construction projects. He continues to work in the industry under a former employee.

According to the criminal complaint: Batres brought workers to Minnesota and threatened to report them to immigration officials if they complained about being underpaid and working in dangerous conditions.

He told injured workers they would be deported if they sought medical attention. He forced one employee to work through threats and "physical restraint," and another worker suffered spinal fractures after a prefabricated wall fell on him, the charges said.

Batres admitted at his November plea hearing that in 2017 he paid $6,000 to bond a man out of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. The man worked for him to pay back his debt, which Batres admitted was not necessary because he would have received his money back if the man returned to court.

Batres also admitted that he lied on his workers' compensation policy and reported that he had no employees, which resulted in a $5,000 savings in his premiums.

