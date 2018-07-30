Jack Morris from his speech

“As early as 6 years old, I remember telling my mom I was going to play in the big leagues someday for the Minnesota Twins, and I believed it would happen. I’ll never forget my excitement of seeing my first big-league game at Metropolitan Stadium. It was magical and left an everlasting impression on me.”

On his plaque

John Scott Morris “Jack”

Detroit, A.L. 1977-90; Minnesota, A.L., 1991; Toronto, A.L., 1992-93; Cleveland, A.L., 1994

Intense competitor with a spirited drive and determination who propelled his teams as staff ace. Three-time 20-game winner and five-time All-Star harnessed split-fingered fastball to become winningest pitcher of the 1980s. Won 19 regular season games — and each of his three postseason appearances — for Detroit’s 1984 juggernaut. Durable workhorse totaled 175 complete games, most of any pitcher since 1975, and made record 14 straight Opening Day starts. Winner of four world championship rings with three clubs. Earned 1991 World Series M.V.P. honors, carrying Minnesota to title with 10-inning shutout in Game 7.