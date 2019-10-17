Jack Link’s Protein Snacks is jumping into the fast-growing world of e-sports through a new partnership announced Thursday with Envy Gaming.

The Minong- and Minneapolis-based jerky company is partnering with the Dallas-based company that owns and operates professional video-game teams.

Jack Link’s logo will appear on Team Envy and Dallas Call of Duty team jerseys. The meat-snack maker will also promote its products during the 2020 Overwatch League and Call of Duty League events hosted in North Texas.

Envy Gaming also owns the popular Dallas Fuel team in the Overwatch League.

The partnership marks Jack Link’s foray into the burgeoning world of professional video gaming.

"We saw an opportunity to bring Jack Link's into the esports community, where there isn't yet a strong presence of better-for-you, portable fuel for these amazing athletes," Brian Hannigan, vice president of marketing for Jack Link's, said in a statement.

E-sports don’t have the same level of physicality as real-world sports, but the strategy, speed and drama is similar.