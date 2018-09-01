Look back: A lot about 1972 feels a lot like 2018. Worried? SP3
Doubly deep: Diggs, Thielen rank as special receiving duo. SP6
More from the middle: Richardson knows assignment. SP7
Local
After family tragedy on Lake Superior, a plea for kayak safety
The kayak ride off the Apostle Islands that killed all but one member of a Wisconsin family would have been strenuous for even a highly trained kayaker, experts said.
Vikings
Pressure builds for a Diggs, Thielen repeat as NFL's best deep-threat tandem
Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs stand out, but the Vikings' line play will matter this season, too, in how far the duo threat can go.
Sports
The North Score: Our sports analytics beat
The North Score, led by reporter Chris Hine, will feature analytics-based stories about the players and teams we cover. Our goals are to explain trends, answer burning questions and look through an analytics lens to find new stories within Minnesota teams.
Gophers
Maryland stuns No. 23 Texas 34-29 for interim coach Canada
Maryland emerged from a trying offseason with an emotionally charged 34-29 upset of No. 23 Texas on Saturday, shaking off a lengthy weather delay to provide Matt Canada a satisfying victory in his debut at the Terrapins' interim coach.
Vikings
Vikings season preview: The Infinite Quest
Infinity and No. 8, you have a lot in common: Neither of you has an exit. The Vikings placed $84 million worth of pressure on No. 8 Kirk Cousins, and the success or failure of 2018 will be entirely tied to him.
