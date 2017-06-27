In the first inning of his first minor-league baseball game, first overall MLB draft choice Royce Lewis hit his first home run for the Gulf Coast League Twins.

Is that enough firsts for you?

Afterward, Lewis told Danny Wild of MiLB.com: "It was awesome. You work so hard and finally become a player in the minors, and it's a great start to your professional career. Rounding the bases, it felt amazing."

Here's what it looked like, in a short video found by ESPN 1500's Darren Wolfson:

Tracked down video of Royce Lewis' first professional at-bat. Home run that went in the 400 feet range. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/GsIZvN07ES — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) June 26, 2017

The Twins surprised many people by picking Lewis, a high school infielder from California, with the first pick of the MLB amateur draft earlier this month. And while one at-bat isn't an indication of anything, it left Lewis and others excited.

Wild reported Lewis' description of what it was like when he returned to the dugout after the home run: "They were saying, 'That's awesome bro, congrats, so excited for you, so happy for you.' They called me 'The Kid.' They said, 'The Kid's back at it again!'"

Batting second in the lineup, Lewis went 2-for-4 in his debut. His other hit was a single as the GCL Twins opened the season with a 5-2 victory over the Orioles. Here's the box score.

