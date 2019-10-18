This is a story where the video tells the entire story.

On Oct. 18, 1977, Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson closed out a tumultuous season by hitting three home runs on three swings in Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I felt like Superman,” Jackson said afterward. “Nothing can top this. Who’s ever going to hit three home runs in a deciding World Series game? Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Joe DiMaggio? At least I was with them for one night."

If you want words with your pictures, here's a story from Newsday's Bob Herzog from the 40th anniversary of the mammoth game.

If all you want is a sense of what it was like, watch this: