This is a story where the video tells the entire story.
On Oct. 18, 1977, Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson closed out a tumultuous season by hitting three home runs on three swings in Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I felt like Superman,” Jackson said afterward. “Nothing can top this. Who’s ever going to hit three home runs in a deciding World Series game? Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Joe DiMaggio? At least I was with them for one night."
If you want words with your pictures, here's a story from Newsday's Bob Herzog from the 40th anniversary of the mammoth game.
If all you want is a sense of what it was like, watch this:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Noon Sunday: Follow the Vikings-Detroit game here
The Vikings are looking for their third straight victory at Detroit against the Lions. Click here for everything about the game from pre-game reading to social media links to in-game updates.
Lynx
Megan Rapinoe enjoys whirlwind, focuses on soccer pay fight
Megan Rapinoe is enjoying the whirlwind of a two-time World Cup winner.
Vikings
AP Source: Chiefs QB Mahomes expected to miss 4-6 weeks
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped significant ligament damage when he dislocated his right kneecap and there is optimism the reigning NFL MVP could be back on the field in about a month.
Vikings
Week 7 picks: NFL logic says time for Lions to smile, Vikings to frown
This isn't a good time to get carried away with the Vikings' success over the last two weeks.
Sports
It was 42 years ago today when Reggie Jackson became Mr. October
This is a story where the video tells the entire story. On Oct. 18, 1977, Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson closed out a tumultuous season by hitting three home runs on three swings in Game 6 of the World Series.