FOUR-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

Monday, 6:40 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jake Odorizzi (2-2, 4.37) vs. RHP Justin Verlander (4-0, 2.61)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Michael Pineda (2-1, 5.62) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (1-4, 4.71)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. • ESPN, 830-AM: LHP Martin Perez (3-0, 4.44) vs. RHP Collin McHugh (3-2, 4.78)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios (4-1, 2.98) vs. RHP Brad Peacock (2-1, 3.67)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (16-9) improved to 8-4 at home with their sweep of the Orioles. … They are 7-2 in series openers. … They have lost 14 of their past 18 meetings with the Astros, including two of three last week in Houston. They had lost seven in a row to them at Target Field, but they won their last two meetings last April. They have struck out at least nine times in 13 of their past 15 games vs. Houston. … Odorizzi is 4-1 with a 2.29 ERA in six career starts vs. the Astros. Berrios is 1-3 with an 8.36 ERA in four starts. … Marwin Gonzalez went 0-for-11 vs. his old team last week.

ASTROS UPDATE

The Astros (17-11) are 7-8 on the road. … Their 4.71-run scoring average is sixth-best in the AL, and their 3.71 runs allowed is second-best to Tampa Bay. … Their 3.05 bullpen ERA is the best in the AL. … Verlander beat the Twins for the 20th time in his career Wednesday. … Former Twins RHP Ryan Pressly has not given up a run, and only five hits, in 11 appearances this season, though he let two inherited runners score against the Indians on Saturday. Pressly has struck out 13 and not walked a batter in 12⅓ innings.

PHIL MILLER