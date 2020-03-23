So many people are rushing into Minneapolis’ most popular parks during the coronavirus pandemic that it’s hard for them to give everyone their recommended six-foot separation.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is now urging people to visit smaller neighborhood parks instead, and will potentially take other measures to keep people spread apart.

The activity on some parks in recent days was reminiscent of what is seen during a busy weekend in July, parks spokeswoman Dawn Sommers said Monday. Many crowded the city’s well-known destinations, she said, including the Chain of Lakes and Minnehaha Regional Park.

“Apparently they’re packed with people on the trails,” she said. “There are so many people out on them that people aren’t self social distancing.”

The Park Board is making signs to urge people to practice social distancing, Sommers said. Employees may also be at parks reminding people to do the same, Park Board President Jono Cowgill said.

The Park Board is also discussing whether it should close off parkways to vehicle traffic, a tactic being demanded by some on social media.

“The end goal is to provide more space so that people can safely walk or bike or run in our parks space without being right next to somebody else,” Cowgill said.

The Park Board has not decided to do so yet; staff are currently focused on other priorities, commissioners said. There are also concerns about what closing them would do to traffic and access by emergency vehicles, Sommers said.

But if restrictions last throughout the spring and more people are told to work from home, it’s likely that recreation will be the main use of the parkways, Cowgill said. He mentioned a section of parkway that was closed to vehicle traffic around construction near the Stone Arch Bridge last year as an example of how it could be accomplished elsewhere.

The Minnesota Department of Health and other agencies recommend people stay at least six feet apart in public in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

That has proved difficult in outdoor spaces around the country, with reports of people flocking to beaches and other tourist destinations. Some national parks have closed visitor centers or shut down entirely.

State officials have yet to recommend closing parks and trails, Sommers said.

“We want our parks to be spaces that continue to be used ... and are spaces that people can have some exercise and respite from being in their homes, especially if this continues for a longer period of time,” Cowgill said.