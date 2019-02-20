More than 100 readers submitted questions after our call to join us in Curious Minnesota, a community-driven reporting project that puts reader questions at the center of our reporting.

To kick off Curious Minnesota, we'll be answering these questions right away: When and why were the first skyways built in Minneapolis? Why has Minnesota never produced a U.S. president — and are there other states like us?

Since readers started submitting them, we've been sorting through the abundance of interesting questions about the people, places and culture of Minnesota — and now it's time for you to vote. Every week, we'll be putting a new group of questions up for a vote so that readers can help us pick the questions to answer first.

Which of these reader questions should we investigate next?