Sample the Pura Vida lifestyle: Seamlessly integrating the peninsula’s vibrant landscape with the amenities of a contemporary eco-luxury hotel, the 182-room Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo is an ideal spot from which to tap into the “pura vida” lifestyle (it’s for real.)

Choose from a list of adventure, spa, fitness and wellness opportunities in a relaxed and welcoming indoor-outdoor environment. Access kayaks, paddleboards and Jet Skis from the beach or relax by one of several pools that overlook the volcanic sand beach areas.

For a family-friendly introduction to the exotic fauna and flora of Costa Rica, take a guided tour of the Trail of the Giants, a scenic adventure that showcases the region’s birds, monkeys, iguanas, butterflies and giant trees while providing jaw-dropping views of the resort’s Arnold Palmer golf course and the Pacific Ocean. The Kids for All Seasons club features a kid-sized pool and junior lounge chairs as well as a range of immersive programs (fourseasons.com/costarica).

Tee up a golf trip: Make golf the centerpiece of your family getaway when you visit Madden’s on Gull Lake, the classic Minnesota resort. Get your good-natured game on with a little croquet, horseshoes, badminton, shuffleboard or fishing competition.

Take a family stroll around the Social 9, a casual, tree-studded setting where eight par threes and a par four provide an ideal introduction for new players or a tuneup for the more experienced. Test your skills on one of three longer tracks. Don’t miss the Classic, where stunning views, challenging shots and punishing pin placements make for an unforgettable round (­maddens.com).

Visit a seaside resort: The stunning views from the oceanfront oasis of Terranea in the Los Angeles area are reason enough for a visit. Check in and enjoy sea kayaking, strolling along the Discovery Trail, the Tide Pool Kids Club and a kid-friendly resort pool. There are plenty of family dining options, and the grown-ups might want to enjoy a romantic evening and take in the views from Mar’sel. A seaside spa and fitness facility provide coastal-inspired wellness options (terranea.com).

Take a scenic road trip: Sometimes called the Million Dollar Highway, the San Juan Skyway, a spectacular drive through southwestern Colorado, will stun the visual senses. Appreciate jagged peaks, pastoral valleys, waterfalls and colorful canyons as you wind your way along this stunning loop.

In Arizona, you’ll recognize the skyline from movies and TV commercials. Your entire family will marvel at Monument Valley’s 250 million-year-old red rock formations, the magical light and the Native American history (colorado.com; visitarizona.com).