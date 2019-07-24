The Twins opened a nine-game homestand July 16 and continued a stretch of mediocre play by losing twice to the New York Mets, 3-2 and then 14-4 in a game the Twins led 3-2 after six innings.

The non-contending Mets were being followed to Target Field by the hottest team in the American League, the Oakland A’s, for four games, and the best team in the AL, the New York Yankees, for three.

The challenge was further complicated by the absence of Byron Buxton, this time with a concussion. The Twins’ work in the field goes from a B-grade and a strength to a C (at best) without Buxton in center field.

Add it up and there was angst to be found in website comments and other postings from distressed Twins followers.

The fear of carnage at the hands of the A’s and the Yankees turned into something else: A seven-game home stretch with more plot twists than you find in most months of a season.

The grind, the attrition of these seven games has been a baseball version of the Blues-Bruins battle for the Stanley Cup this spring. Admittedly, that comparison would be more emphatic if I had watched more than snippets of that NHL showdown.

There have been other dramatic home stretches for the Twins, indoors and outdoors, but this is a whole new era when it comes to wear-and-tear.

Games no longer move rapidly. Starters no longer cruise through seven innings and turn it over to a set-up man and then a closer. Dozens of at-bats have the bottom third of a pitching staff trying to hit a quadrant to execute pitches to a quadrant of the strike zone rather than getting it over.

The first six games involved 23 relievers for both the Twins and the A’s/Yanks. There were 40 runs scored for the Twins and 39 for the A’s/Yanks. The average time for the first five nine-inning games was 3 hours, 25 minutes, and on Tuesday, it took 5 hours, 3 minutes and until 12:12 a.m. to complete 10 innings.

The drama has gone like this:

GAME 1. The Twins still looked to be in a dreary state despite seven solid innings for Kyle Gibson. And then Eddie Rosario came on as a pinch-hitter, and A’s reliever Yusmeiro Petit decided to get ahead of him with a fastball. Rosario’s three-run pinch-hit home run put the Twins ahead 4-3, and they won 6-3.

GAME 2. The A’s returned to winning with a 5-3 victory that featured Liam Hendriks, an ex-Twin and a devoted Aussie, showing off his wicked fastball for the A’s. Twice he was given credit for 100 miles per hour, but his teammates checked and the official readings were 99.8 and 99.9 mph.

GAME 3. Taylor Rogers, the lone lefthander and source of excellence in the bullpen, was in to protect a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth. The A’s rallied with two outs, putting runners on the second and third, and both scored when Khris Davis’ shot ricocheted off the glove of first baseman Ehire Adrianza.

The Twins had rallied to take the lead earlier, and tried again in the ninth against Hendricks, before Mitch Garver’s shot to shortstop was turned into a game-ending double play. A’s 5, Twins 4.

GAME 4. This time the Twins did rally vs. Hendriks in the bottom of the ninth. Adrianza delivered an RBI triple off the wall in right and scored on Max Kepler’s looping single to left. Twins 7, A’s 6.

GAME 5. The Twins opened the game with Luis Arraez, the rookie who arrived as a meteor from space, starting a triple play from third, and the astounding Garver hit two of the team’s five home runs. Lewis Thorpe, another Aussie, had his first big-league win. Twins 8, Yankees 6.

GAME 6. A game for the archives — 14-12 for the Yankees in 10 innings. Didi Gregorius went 5-for-5 with seven RBI, and hardly anyone noticed. The attention went to ex-Twin Aaron Hicks, for his two-run homer off Rogers with two outs in the ninth to put the Yanks ahead, and then his diving catch off a Kepler drive to save the game in the 10th.

The bases were loaded and Hicks said of the play: “It was do or die.’’

Which was a daily situation in this seven-game stretch — tied at Twins 3, A’s/Yanks 3 entering Wednesday.

Just like the Stanley Cup Final (Blues 4, Boston 1) the tiebreaker was dominated by the visitors:

Yankees 10, Twins 7. New York got three more RBI from Gregorius and a pair from Hicks before the Twins made it close.

A week of grand twists. Nine weeks left and more drama to follow.