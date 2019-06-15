It's Joe Mauer Day at Target Field. Mauer, who played 15 seasons for the Twins, will have his No. 7 retired before tonight's game against Kansas City.
Mauer and his wife, Maddie, in this photo by the Star Tribune's Anthony Souffle, got the celebration started before Friday's dramatic victory over the Royals.
Target Field gates open at 4 p.m., with the ceremony beginning at 5:45. That will delay the game until about 6:45.
You can read Mauer memories from our four columnists ... Chip Scoggins here, Sid Hartman here, Jim Souhan here and Patrick Reusse here. The pictures on the site are classic.
Reusse was prolific last night. His first edition column on C.J. Cron bit the dust after the heroics of Mitch Garver and Kyle Gibson when he insisted on writing a new column. They both live forever online ...
La Velle E. Neal III has covered baseball for the Star Tribune since 1998 (the post-Knoblauch era). Born and raised in Chicago, he grew up following the White Sox and hating the Cubs. He attended both the University of Illinois and Illinois-Chicago and began his baseball writing career at the Kansas City Star. He can be heard occasionally on KFAN radio, lending his great baseball mind to Paul Allen and other hosts.
Phil Miller covered three seasons of Twins baseball, but that was at a different ballpark for a different newspaper. Now Miller returns to the baseball beat after joining the Star Tribune as the Gopher football writer in 2010, and he won't miss the dingy dome for a minute. In addition to the Twins and Gophers, Miller covered the Utah Jazz and the NBA for six years at The Salt Lake Tribune.