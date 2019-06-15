It's Joe Mauer Day at Target Field. Mauer, who played 15 seasons for the Twins, will have his No. 7 retired before tonight's game against Kansas City.

Mauer and his wife, Maddie, in this photo by the Star Tribune's Anthony Souffle, got the celebration started before Friday's dramatic victory over the Royals.

Target Field gates open at 4 p.m., with the ceremony beginning at 5:45. That will delay the game until about 6:45.

You can read Mauer memories from our four columnists ... Chip Scoggins here, Sid Hartman here, Jim Souhan here and Patrick Reusse here. The pictures on the site are classic.

Reusse was prolific last night. His first edition column on C.J. Cron bit the dust after the heroics of Mitch Garver and Kyle Gibson when he insisted on writing a new column. They both live forever online ...