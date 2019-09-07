It's been a while
Serena Williams is seeking her 24th Grand Slam title and seventh U.S. Open crown. It has been five years since her most recent Flushing Meadows title; what has happened to her since then?
2015: lost to Roberta Vinci 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 in semifinals
• The loss ended Williams' 33-match winning streak in majors.
2016: lost to Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 7-6 (5) in semifinals
• Williams fell out of the No. 1 ranking after a 3½-year reign.
2017: did not play
• Daughter Alexis was born Sept. 1, eight days before the final.
2018: lost to Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4 in final
• Forever remembered for Williams' feud with the chair umpire.
