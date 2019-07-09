A new home for new dance

The biannual festival “Momentum: New Dance Works” has found a new home: the O’Shaughnessy’s intimate black box theater, the Frey. In Week 1, J.H. Shuĭ Xiān, whose visceral work often employs bold music choices, presents a solo piece exploring trans feminine identity in collaboration with musicmakers from Long Beach, Calif. Also, Krump aficionado Herbert Johnson III presents a new quartet about survival in a dystopian society. Week 2 of the festival, funded by the Jerome Foundation and presented in partnership with Walker Art Center, the Cowles Center and Movement Research (NYC), features Leslie Parker doing a piece about healing from past trauma, while Jonathan van Arneman re-imagines whitewashed history. (8 p.m. Thu.-Sat., the O’Shaughnessy’s Frey Theater, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $20-$25, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu.)

Hijack invites ‘Jealousy’

Kristin Van Loon and Arwen Wilder of the dance duo Hijack bring in their life partners for a collaboration called “Jealousy.” Taking place at the south Minneapolis storefront Hair + Nails Gallery, run by Van Loon and her partner, artist Ryan Fontaine, the piece shifts the hierarchy typical in dance performances, where visual elements are created to support the movement. In this nonlinear piece that roams to different spaces, the set design by Fontaine and the lighting design by Heidi Eckwall take space in ways that perhaps disrupt the movement’s prominent focus. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sun., 6 p.m. Sat., Hair + Nails, 222½ E. 35th St., Mpls., $12, hairandnailsart.com.)

SHEILA REGAN