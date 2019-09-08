A robust audience turned out to catch "It: Chapter Two" in movie theaters this weekend, but the sequel was not quite as big as the first.

Warner Bros. said Sunday that the only major new release this weekend earned an estimated $91 million from North American ticket sales.

Trailing only its predecessor, which debuted to a record $123.4 million in September 2017, the launch is the second highest opening for a horror film ever in September.

Based on Stephen King's novel, "It: Chapter Two" brings the Losers Club back to Derry 27 years later to take on the demonic clown Pennywise and stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader as a few of the adult "losers." Reviews were a little more mixed than for the first — 86% vs. 64% for the sequel on Rotten Tomatoes.

The top 10 was otherwise populated by holdovers: "Angel Has Fallen" took a distant second with $6 million and "Good Boys" placed third with $5.4 million. In limited release, the documentary "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice" did well in its first weekend. After a down summer, "It" is a promising start to the fall season.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday:

1. "It: Chapter Two," $91 million.

2. "Angel Has Fallen," $6 million.

3. "Good Boys," $5.4 million.

4. "The Lion King," $4.2 million.

5. "Overcomer," $3.8 million.

6. "Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw," $3.7 million.

7. "The Peanut Butter Falcon," $2.3 million.

8. "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," $2.3 million.

9. "Ready or Not," $2.2 million.

10. "Dora and the Lost City of Gold," $2.2 million.

Associated Press