Classes in the Lac qui Parle Valley school district in western Minnesota have been canceled Thursday and Friday after an “issue came up,” the district said in a Facebook post.

School district administrators and the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office are working to resolve an “issue which has come up,” the posting from Wednesday night said.

The district west of Willmar, Minn., which serves about 800 students, did not provide any more information and asked parents and students not to call the school district for more details. More information will be released in the near future, the posting said.

Classes at the high school and elementary schools were called off for Thursday. Friday will be a “virtual day,” the posting said.