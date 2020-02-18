Writer, actress and producer Issa Rae spoke to a standing-room-only crowd at Target headquarters Tuesday afternoon where she shared some of her inspirations as well as her approach in using humor to bring up issues of race and racism. The fourth season of her HBO series “Insecure” premieres in April.

Rae’s book, “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,” is one of more than 100 products that are part of the Minneapolis-based retailer’s Black History Month assortment of apparel, books, music, beauty products and toys. The products are part of prominent displays in about 600 stores and at Target.com.

More than half of the items in the collection are exclusive to or directly designed by Target. Some popular products this year have included a doll of mathematician and physicist Katherine Johnson as well as shirts that list the first name of prominent figures in African-American history.

Rae spoke on a range of topics in a conversation with Caroline Wanga, Target’s chief culture, diversity and inclusion officer.

And, yes, Rae told Wanga, she likes to shop at Target: “It’s always my goal to spend less than $50, but … you guys set a lot of traps!” she joked.