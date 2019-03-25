WASHINGTON — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (neh-ten-YAH'-hoo) says he's cutting short his visit to Washington after a Gaza rocket attack on Israel.
Netanyahu described Monday morning's rocket launch that struck a home in central Israel as a "criminal attack" and vowed to strike back hard. He says he will return to Israel to handle the crisis shortly after meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday.
An Israeli rescue service says the rocket from the Gaza Strip wounded seven people.
Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Sunday for what was to have been a three-day visit. He was going to speak at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and was to be hosted at a White House dinner.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
High court won't referee dispute over Michael Jordan images
The Supreme Court said Monday it won't step in to referee a copyright dispute between Nike and a photographer who took a well-known image of basketball great Michael Jordan. That means lower court rulings for the athletic apparel maker will stand.
National
Mueller finds no Trump collusion, leaves obstruction open
Special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. That brought a hearty claim of vindication from Trump but set the stage for new rounds of political and legal fighting.
National
New Jersey comes down to wire on legalizing recreational pot
A vote to legalize recreational marijuana in New Jersey is hours away Monday, but the governor and legislative leaders are still courting lawmakers.
National
US stocks open lower on concerns over global growth
U.S. stocks edged lower in early trading Monday, extending losses from a broad sell-off last week, as new economic data stoked investors' worries over slowing…
National
The Latest: Unions call Wisconsin lame-duck laws 'egregious'
The Latest on challenges to Wisconsin Republicans' lame-duck laws limiting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul's powers (all times local):